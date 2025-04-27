Know how to correct your date of birth in Aadhaar

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

As per UIDAI rules, the date of birth can be corrected only once, so it’s important to ensure the details are accurate.

How to change your date of birth in Aadhaar:

– Visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Center.

– Fill out the Aadhaar update/correction form and mention the details you want to update, including proof of your date of birth.

– Submit the form and provide your biometric details for verification.

Pay a fee of Rs 50 to update your date of birth.

– After your documents are verified, your date of birth will be updated within a few days.

– You’ll receive a slip with a tracking number to check the status of your update request online.

– Once updated, you can download the updated Aadhaar card from the UIDAI website.

For any issues, you can contact UIDAI by calling 1947 or emailing help@uidai.gov.in.

Documents needed to update your date of birth in Aadhaar:

If you want to correct your date of birth on your Aadhaar card, you’ll need to submit any one of these documents:

– PAN card

– Birth certificate

– Passport

– Bank passbook

– Marksheet or certificate from a recognized education board or university