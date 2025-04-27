Royal Enfield launches 2025 Hunter 350: Details

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has launched 2025 Hunter 350. The 2025 Royal Enfield offers three new colorways and upgraded features. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red colours.

The bookings for the 2025 Hunter 350 have been started and the deliveries will commence shortly. It has three variants in the catalog, namely- Factory Black, – Rio White, and Dapper Grey, and Tokyo Black, London Red, and Rebel Blue, that are available between the price range of Rs 1,49,900 – Rs 1,81,750.

It has a revised rear suspension setup, LED headlamps, a tripper pod, and type-C USB fast charging. Also, the 2025 Hunter 350 gets an increased ground clearance by 10mm.

The 2025 update of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, J-series engine, matted with a 5-speed gearbox that is capable of shooting a peak power and torque output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, respectively.