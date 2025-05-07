India launches Operation Sindoor: First deep strike in Pakistan since 1971 using 3 forces

In a major escalation, India carried out its most extensive cross-border military operation since the 1971 war, striking deep into Pakistan’s undisputed territory. According to reports from CNN and ANI, the strikes targeted nine terrorist locations—five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and four within Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot. The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force and involved precision-guided munitions and Kamikaze drones.

Sources confirmed that the mission aimed to neutralize high-ranking members of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), accused of orchestrating deadly attacks in India. The action was a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, including one Nepali national. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the operation, which was executed with significant coordination among all three military services, using intelligence-supplied coordinates and launched entirely from Indian territory.

The Indian Ministry of Defence emphasized that the operation was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” targeting only terrorist infrastructure while avoiding Pakistani military sites. It reiterated India’s commitment to fighting terrorism and holding its perpetrators accountable. The last comparable strike occurred in 2019 after the Pulwama attack, but Operation Sindoor marks the first deep hit inside Pakistan’s Punjab province in over five decades.