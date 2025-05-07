PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor as a Precise and Proud Strike in Pakistan

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Operation Sindoor as a “perfect strike” and praised the Indian Armed Forces for executing precise airstrikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He called it a proud moment for the nation and emphasized that the mission was carried out exactly as planned. Cabinet ministers expressed strong support for the Prime Minister’s leadership and reaffirmed their backing in India’s efforts to combat terrorism.

The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that left 26 civilians dead. According to sources, the Indian strikes targeted nine specific terror camps associated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These camps were hit with advanced precision-guided weapons in a coordinated effort involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Prime Minister reportedly monitored the operation in real time, applauding the minimal collateral damage and strategic planning.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the operation struck four targets within Pakistan, including locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in PoK. Officials stressed that the chosen targets were based on verified intelligence and carefully selected to avoid civilian and unrelated military structures. The mission aimed to dismantle the leadership and infrastructure of terror outfits responsible for cross-border attacks, marking a significant escalation in India’s counterterrorism strategy.