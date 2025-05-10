4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan, Aftershocks Expected

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Pakistan early on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, which increases the likelihood of aftershocks due to its proximity to the Earth’s surface. The quake was recorded at 01:44 IST with coordinates of 29.67°N latitude and 66.10°E longitude.

Shallow earthquakes tend to be more hazardous because seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the surface, intensifying the ground shaking and raising the risk of structural damage and casualties. The recent tremor, though moderate in magnitude, is a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic events.

Pakistan sits at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it one of the most earthquake-prone areas in the world. Multiple fault lines run through the country, especially affecting regions like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This tectonic setting leads to frequent and potentially destructive seismic activity throughout the country.