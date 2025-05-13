Know how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results

New Delhi: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2025. According to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, 88.39% of students passed the exam.

checking results on official websites cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, students can check it at results.digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app.

Step-by-Step guide to check on DigiLocker:

Go to the official DigiLocker website: http://www.digilocker.gov.in or DigiLocker app.

2. Log in using your registered mobile number.

3. Navigate to the “Issued Documents” section.

4. Select “Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi” from the list of issuers.

5. Choose “Class 10 Marksheet” or “Class 12 Marksheet” as per your examination.

6. Mention Year of Passing and CBSE Roll Number.

7. Select the “Get Document” to check your digital marksheet

8. You can download and save the document for future reference.

Steps to check it on the official website:

Check the official website — cbse.gov.in — and click on the “Results” tab.

2. Tap the link for Class 10 or Class 12, as applicable.

3. Fill your login credentials, namely roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

4. Press “Submit” to view

5. Your results will appear on the screen. Download it for future references.

Student’s Name, Date of Birth, Roll Number, Subject-wise Marks (Theory and Practical), Total Marks, Grades (if applicable), Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail), Name of the Examination and Board.