Rajnath Singh Meets Defence Top Brass for High-Level Review

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crucial high-level meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday with top defence officials, including the Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The meeting was convened amid heightened tensions following recent terrorist incidents and India’s intensified counter-terror operations.

The meeting followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong statement on Monday, in which he asserted that security forces had been granted full authority to eliminate terrorism. Referring to the recent Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed, Modi condemned the brutality of the terrorists and declared that their actions had provoked national outrage. He emphasized that the consequences of harming Indian women and children would be severe for terror groups.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, was also a key backdrop to the discussions. This large-scale military campaign targeted multiple terror camps and 11 air bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists. The operations were conducted across air, land, and sea with precision to limit civilian casualties while dealing significant blows to Pakistan’s military infrastructure.