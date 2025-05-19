Andhra Vizianagaram: Four children suffocate to death trapped in locked car

Four children tragically died after getting trapped inside a locked car in Dwarapudi village, Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh. The children had gone out to play on Sunday morning, but despite a search by their parents throughout the day, they could not be found. Later, it was discovered that the children had entered a parked car near the women’s community office and accidentally locked themselves inside.

The children suffocated due to lack of air inside the vehicle. The deceased were identified as Uday (8), Charumati (8), Charishma (6), and Manaswini, all from different families in the village. The incident occurred while the children were playing during a marriage gathering, and they became trapped inside the car without anyone realizing their whereabouts.

Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that the government would support the affected families. He also urged parents to be extra cautious and keep a close watch on their children to avoid such unfortunate tragedies in the future.