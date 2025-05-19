Commodity Market: Gold price surge after two days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala after two days. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark after four days. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 70,040, higher by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8755, up by Rs 35.

Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala for two days. On Friday, gold price edged higher by Rs 880 per 8 gram and on Thursday declined by Rs 1560 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 92,870/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 85,965/10 gm. Silver prices today are at Rs 95,960/kg

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures opened sharply higher, rising by Rs 1,600 or 1.7% to a day’s high of Rs 94,031 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, silver July futures contracts were trading higher at Rs 95,649/kg, rising by Rs 331 or 0.35%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 1.4% at $3,247.40 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 2% to $3,251.90. On Friday, gold shed more than 2% and posted its worst week since November. Price of spot silver firmed 0.8% to $32.52 an ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $993.70 and palladium gained 0.7% to $966.98.