Indian Embassy in Portugal Warns Protesters: ‘Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet’

In response to a protest organized by Pakistani nationals outside the Indian Embassy in Lisbon, the Embassy of India in Portugal issued a strong statement, describing the act as a “cowardly” and “desperate provocation.” Referring to its response as “Operation Sindoor,” the embassy reaffirmed that India remains resolute in the face of such intimidation. Photos from the embassy showed posters stating, “Operation Sindoor is not over,” signaling India’s continued firmness. The embassy also extended gratitude to the Portuguese government and local police for ensuring the embassy’s security.

India’s Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, reinforced the message, stating that the embassy’s silent but firm stance during the protest sent a clear signal that Operation Sindoor was still ongoing. His comments echoed a post from the embassy on social media platform X, where it emphasized that India’s determination remained intact despite these provocations. All embassy officers stood united in this symbolic but impactful response to the protest.

The message from Portugal followed recent remarks by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who declared that Operation Sindoor was “not over yet” and that the initial strikes were merely a “trailer.” Launched on May 7, the operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists linked to groups like JeM and LeT. The operation was in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan responded with shelling and drone attacks, which were met by Indian counterstrikes that damaged key Pakistani military infrastructure. A ceasefire understanding was later reached on May 10.