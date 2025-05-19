Operation Sindoor: Army Shares Video of Strikes on Pak Terror Targets

The Indian Army has released a dramatic video highlighting Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. The video shows coordinated precision airstrikes on nine terror-related sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It also captures India’s advanced defence preparedness, featuring visuals of downed Pakistani drones, air defence units in action, and a declaration of readiness from a gunner saying, “I am an AD gunner, always ready to kill the enemy.”

The footage, shared by the Army’s Western Command on X, showcases India’s layered and rapid response system, echoing the motto of Army Air Defence (AAD): “The enemy is reduced to ashes… High and accurate precision.” Following Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling and attempted drone strikes, India intensified its response, targeting 11 more sites, including key military installations such as radar systems, airbases, and communication hubs.

Operation Sindoor has emerged as one of the most significant military responses in recent years, aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure and sending a firm message against cross-border terrorism. The Western Command’s post, accompanied by hashtags like #JusticeServed and #LayeredDefence, reaffirmed the Army’s vigilance, stating, “From the ground, we protected the skies.” As tensions de-escalated by May 10 with both sides agreeing to cease hostilities, the Army reiterated its dedication to safeguarding the nation: “I am awake and vigilant so that the nation can sleep peacefully.”