Punjab Police bust espionage plot; 2 held for leaking Op Sindoor Army intel to ISI, arms seized

In a significant counter-espionage breakthrough, the Gurdaspur Police arrested two individuals, Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh, for allegedly leaking critical military intelligence related to Operation Sindoor to Pakistan’s ISI. The arrests, made following actionable intelligence received on May 15, revealed that the suspects had shared details about troop movements and strategic military locations across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Forensic examination of their phones confirmed the transmission of classified data to enemy handlers.

The Punjab Police seized three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) from the accused. Preliminary investigations indicated that both individuals were directly communicating with ISI operatives, passing on sensitive information about the Indian Armed Forces. An FIR has been filed under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala, and authorities stated that more revelations are expected as the inquiry continues. The Punjab Police stressed their zero-tolerance policy for threats to national security and reaffirmed their support for the Indian Army.

Separately, Amritsar Police continued their crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking. On May 18, three individuals were arrested with 10.248 kg of heroin, linked to a six-year-long smuggling network connected to Pakistan. Earlier, on May 17, police busted another drug nexus, recovering 1.01 kg of heroin, over ?45 lakh in cash, and a cash-counting machine. FIRs under the NDPS Act were filed in both cases, further highlighting the region’s battle against narco-terrorism and cross-border criminal activities.