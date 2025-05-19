Thiruvananthapuram Police Chief Orders Probe into Dalit Woman’s Brutality Claims

The Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner has called for an urgent report on the mental harassment faced by Bindu, a Dalit woman who was held in Peroorkada police custody for 20 hours. The Assistant Commissioner has been assigned to carry out an internal inquiry amid concerns of serious police misconduct. Despite the homeowner recovering the stolen necklace the following morning, Bindu was released only after 11 am. The Assistant Commissioner has also visited Bindu’s residence and recorded her statement, with the report expected soon, potentially prompting immediate action from the Commissioner.

Bindu told Asianet News about the brutal treatment she endured from the Peroorkada police, who interrogated her for hours over a theft she denied committing. She claimed verbal abuse, with Officer Prasannan identified as the main officer involved. When she asked for water during the long interrogation, she was told to drink from the bathroom tap and was denied water throughout the night. Bindu also alleged that the police threatened to implicate her daughters and that her caste and ethnicity influenced the harsh treatment she received.

Furthermore, Bindu accused the Chief Minister’s office of neglect when she approached them to file a complaint about the false theft accusation. She said her complaint was not even read, and the Chief Minister’s political secretary, P Sasi, merely placed it on a table without taking any action. This added to her frustration and sense of injustice after facing police brutality.