The Indian Army has strongly criticised Pakistan for conducting uncoordinated and imprecise firing in Jammu and Kashmir, mainly targeting civilian areas. According to Army personnel, the incident occurred on May 10, when Pakistani forces, frustrated by their failure to make gains in the hilly terrain, shifted their attack to the plains on the Indian side. They launched mortar and artillery fire, aiming at Indian forward posts and civilian regions, but their attacks lacked coordination and precision.

In contrast, the Indian Army’s response was described as highly organised and rehearsed. A soldier told ANI that India’s retaliation was swift and accurate, likening it to a “blade” in speed and “clockwork” in coordination. The Army’s preparation and discipline ensured a powerful response, using mortars, artillery, and small arms fire to overwhelm the attackers. Pakistan resumed shelling later that night, but the Indian Army maintained control through a decisive and calculated counteroffensive.

Advanced surveillance systems played a key role in India’s effective response. “Third Eye” cameras and thermal imaging devices were installed at forward posts, feeding real-time data into control centres equipped with virtual reality interfaces. These technologies enabled round-the-clock monitoring of Pakistani troop movements during Operation Sindoor, helping to prevent infiltration attempts and allowing Indian forces to respond quickly and accurately to threats, both day and night.