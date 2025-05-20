SC Permits Tamil Nadu to Cut Trees for Mullaperiyar Dam Upkeep Despite Kerala’s Objection

The Supreme Court has approved Tamil Nadu’s long-pending request to cut trees around the Mullaperiyar dam as part of efforts to strengthen the baby dam, bringing an end to nearly three years of legal dispute. Tamil Nadu had moved the court citing Kerala’s persistent objections, which had stalled essential maintenance activities and sparked political controversy in Kerala. During the hearing, Tamil Nadu emphasized that removing certain trees was crucial for the safety and upkeep of the dam.

In its ruling, the court directed Kerala to forward Tamil Nadu’s application to the central government within two weeks, with the Centre required to respond within three weeks. The court also instructed Kerala to grant approval for Tamil Nadu’s broader maintenance work and to ensure that a state official is present during the process. Additionally, construction of a road to transport materials was permitted, with Kerala tasked to complete it at Tamil Nadu’s cost. Tamil Nadu was also allowed to renovate a dormitory and procure an extra boat, provided it complies with regulations. However, the decision on grouting work has been left to the Supervisory Committee and the court.

The verdict comes against the backdrop of long-standing tensions between the two states, with Kerala insisting the dam is unsafe and pushing for a new structure. The Supreme Court, however, remarked during the hearing that there was no immediate threat to the dam’s integrity. Notably, Kerala had initially granted permission for limited tree cutting in 2021 but withdrew it following political backlash, prompting Tamil Nadu to seek legal intervention. The court’s decision reinforces Tamil Nadu’s authority to maintain the dam while urging Kerala’s cooperation and oversight from competent bodies to ensure the safety and legality of all actions.