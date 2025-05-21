Assam CM, MP Gogoi clash online over old Pakistan flood tweets

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi engaged in a fierce social media clash on Tuesday after a 2022 tweet by Gogoi expressing sympathy for Pakistan’s flood victims resurfaced. State Minister Pijush Hazarika shared the old tweet, accusing Gogoi of displaying “misplaced empathy” towards a hostile neighbour and suggested a pattern of actions allegedly sympathetic to Pakistan. Sarma backed Hazarika’s claim, calling it a betrayal for an Indian MP to allegedly work for Pakistan’s interests despite holding privileges in India.

Gogoi responded by pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed condolences to Pakistan during the same 2022 floods, questioning whether Sarma now considered Modi’s gesture a betrayal. He accused the Assam CM of making baseless allegations and misusing his position to target political opponents. Gogoi further dismissed the BJP’s claims of his supposed ties with Pakistan’s ISI, calling them “insane” and questioned Sarma’s mental fitness for office.

The BJP escalated its accusations, alleging Gogoi had links to Pakistani-funded NGOs and had even surrendered his child’s Indian passport. Sarma posted vaguely worded statements hinting at Gogoi without naming him directly, suggesting legal consequences could follow. As the war of words intensified, netizens and political observers questioned the motivations behind the renewed attacks, with Gogoi accusing the BJP of distracting from real issues and relying on character assassination tactics.