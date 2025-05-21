FIR Filed Against BJP’s Amit Malviya, Journalist Arnab Goswami

An FIR has been registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly spreading false information. The case, filed at the High Grounds police station, stems from a complaint by Shrikant Swaroop B N, head of the Indian Youth Congress’s legal cell. The complaint cites sections 192 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, accusing the two of provoking unrest and intentionally insulting with the aim of breaching public peace.

According to Swaroop, Malviya and Goswami were involved in a “criminally motivated campaign” to falsely claim that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkey served as the Indian National Congress’s international office. He alleged this was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, discredit the Congress party, and provoke nationalist sentiments at a sensitive time. The misinformation, he said, was aimed at defaming a political entity and inciting unrest.

Swaroop also pointed out the timing of the campaign, noting the already tense diplomatic relationship between India and Turkey, which he attributed to Turkey’s perceived support for Pakistan. He warned that such misinformation only worsens tensions and termed the campaign as a serious threat to India’s democratic institutions. He urged urgent action from authorities including the Press Council of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the CBI.