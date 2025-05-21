IndiGo issues Goa rain advisory, warns of possible flight delays

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for Goa due to heavy rainfall that may disrupt flight operations. The airline posted on social media, alerting passengers that ongoing rain could cause delays or cancellations. Passengers were urged to monitor their flight status online and prepare for possible changes in their travel schedules due to the weather conditions.

The airline advised travelers to allow extra time for their journeys, as the adverse weather may also affect road traffic to the airport. IndiGo assured that its customer service teams are readily available through multiple channels to assist passengers and help them navigate any disruptions caused by the rain. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring as smooth a travel experience as possible despite the challenging weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Goa, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 km/h in North and South Goa. According to IMD Goa in-charge N.P. Kulkarni, the region has been receiving around 70 mm of rain daily over the past two days, signaling the onset of pre-monsoon activity. The warning is expected to shift to yellow after two days, but rainfall is likely to remain intense in the short term.