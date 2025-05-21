Maharashtra Reports 2 COVID-19 Deaths Since January, 52 Active Cases

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths in 2025 so far, both from Mumbai, according to the state health department. The deceased individuals were suffering from serious pre-existing conditions — one had nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemia-induced seizures, and the other was undergoing cancer treatment. These deaths were confirmed in an official statement released on Tuesday.

Since January, the state has tested 6,066 swab samples for COVID-19, with 106 returning positive. The majority of cases — 101 — were detected in Mumbai, while the remaining were spread across Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur. The health department noted that the ongoing monitoring aims to track the virus’s presence and prevent further spread.

As of now, 52 patients are under treatment, most of whom are experiencing only mild symptoms. Sixteen individuals, however, are being treated in hospitals. The department also observed that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is not confined to Maharashtra but is part of a broader trend affecting other Indian states and countries globally.