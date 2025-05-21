Pakistan spy network: Multiple YouTube channels under police watch

Over the past two weeks, at least 12 individuals, including two women, have been arrested from various states across India on charges of espionage, following recent military tensions between India and Pakistan. Investigations suggest the existence of a Pakistan-linked spy network operating in northern India, prompting an ongoing operation to identify and apprehend more suspects involved in the espionage activities.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Sumita Misra, stated that law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring YouTube channels and social media platforms for signs of misinformation or propaganda linked to the suspected network. She emphasized that any objectionable content or suspicious online behavior would lead to strict action, indicating that the case is still developing and could reveal further connections as the probe deepens.

Among those arrested is Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based content creator with significant online following on her YouTube and Instagram platforms, and Guzala from Punjab. Both women were reportedly in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a Pakistani official based at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Malhotra, apprehended on May 16, is under interrogation by multiple intelligence agencies, which are also investigating her international travel history to countries like Pakistan and China.