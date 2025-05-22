Astrological predictions for today, May 22

Mumbai: Today is the Dashami date of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The Dashami date will remain till 1:13 pm today. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 5:47 pm today. Starting from 2:18 pm today, there will be an inauspicious Bhadra till 1:13 pm late night. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Taurus at 1 pm tomorrow.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get to work in a positive environment at your workplace. Today, your financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today, your day will be full of joy. You will get good news today. Your wait for a promotion in your job will end.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. There are chances of financial gain from many sources. You will get good news from children. There are chances of success in the job. Your salary can increase.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today will be a special day for you. You will get a chance to show your abilities in the workplace. Your financial condition will be good. You will be successful in buying property.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Leo

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. There will be happiness in family life. You will be successful in the workplace.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today is going to bring changes for you. Today, you will make changes in your routine. Your plans will be successful. You should take care of your health.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Your pending work will be completed. There are chances of a transfer in the job. Financial condition will be good.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will meet some new people. Your efforts will bring great success.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 5

Sagittarius

Today, your day will be better than usual. Your salary will increase. There will be happiness and peace in your family life.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today, your day will be beneficial. You will get happiness in family life. The work that has been pending for a long time will be completed.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today, your day will be auspicious. You will get excellent results in your job. Your concentration will bring you success. Your savings plans will be successful.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. There are chances of promotion in the job.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1