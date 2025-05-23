Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 71,520, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8940, down by Rs 35.

Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 360 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 96,340/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,312 /10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs 98,410/kg.

Also Read: Toyota unveils sixth-generation RAV4

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened flat with a positive bias at Rs 95,600/10 gram, at their 2-week high. The prices were higher by 0.07% or Rs 64. Additionally, silver July futures contracts also echoed a similar sentiment, opening slightly higher by Rs 255 or 0.26% at Rs 98,051/kg. On Thursday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 95,536 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.07%, and silver July futures contract settled at Rs 97,796 per kilogram with a loss of 0.46%.

In global markets, price of spot gold gained 0.2% to $3,299.79 an ounce. Goldis up about 3% so far this week and on track for it best weekly performance since early April. Price of spot silver was steady at $33.07 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,082.47 and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,012.00.