Health benefits of Gomukhasana

Placing both the feet on the ground by the side of the buttocks and keeping the body steady is Gomukhasana, resembling the mouth of a cow.

Steps

1.Sit erect stretching both legs together in front, hands by the side, palm resting on the ground, fingers of the hands together.

2.Fold right leg at the knee and place it on the ground by the side of the left buttock.

3.Similarly bringing the left leg from above the right leg, place it on the ground by the side of the right buttock. out towards left and right side.

4.Place the palms on the knee one above the other and sit erect.

Or place the right palm above the left sole and left palm above the right sole, so that it will resemble the shape of a cow’s ear. Gaze in front.

5.After some time return to the original position, afterwards practice it changing the position of the legs i.e. by placing the right knee above and the left knee down.

PRECAUTIONS

1.To start with, first place the right leg by the side of the buttock the left above the right.

2.Hips remain straight.

3.One knee should remain just above the other knee.

4.The practice of this asana removes pain in hips and lower extremeties.

5.This helps in making the spine straight.

6.This asana is very useful in arthritis and piles?(dry).

7.This gives exercise to the lungs automatically.

8.Those suffering from bleebing piles should not practise it.

Benefits

1.Stretches your hips, thighs, ankles and chest, shoulders, anterior deltoids, triceps, inner armpits and lats.

2.Gomukhasana helps induce relaxation. When you feel tired, tense or worried, practicing Gomukhasana will help release the tension.

3.Gomukhasana stimulates the kidneys.

4.Gomukhasana is helpful in relieving ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, and sexual malfunction.

5.While practicing Gomukhasana the muscles of the lower back, buttocks and the knees are properly stretched so Gomukhasana is beneficial in backache, sciatica and rheumatism.

6.Pelvic and reproductive organs are toned and massaged by regular practice of Gomukhasana.