Know all about Manimahesh Kailash

New Delhi: Manimahesh Kailash is situated in Himachal Pradesh. This holy place is located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Manimahesh Kailash is considered one of the Panch Kailash.

Manimahesh Kailash mountain also has a lake near it just like Mount Kailash. The name of this lake is Manimahesh Lake. It is believed that the height of Mansarovar and Manimahesh Lake is almost the same. The height of Manimahesh Lake is about 4000 meters above sea level, while the height of Manimahesh Kailash is 5486 meters.

Many Shiva devotees visit Manimahesh Kailash every year. The journey starts from Bharmour, and from here the pilgrims have to walk about 13 kilometres. The journey starts here every year in the month of Bhadrapada. In the year 2025, the journey to Manimahesh Kailash will start on August 26.

According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati often visit Manimahesh Kailash. Lord Shiva created Manimahesh mountain before marrying Goddess Parvati. It is believed that like Mount Kailash, this Manimahesh Kailash is also invincible, that is, no one has been able to reach its peak till now. Once a team from Indo-Japan tried to climb this mountain, but they did not succeed.

There is a marble statue of Lord Shiva in one corner of Manimahesh Lake. Devotees who visit Manimahesh Kailash worship this statue. Like Mansarovar Lake, devotees also take baths in Manimahesh Lake. After bathing, devotees also circumambulate this lake. Before Manimahesh Lake, there are two holy religious places named Gauri Kund and Shiv Krotri. It is believed that Mother Parvati takes a bath in Gauri Kund and Lord Shiva in Shiv Krotri. This is the reason why women devotees take a bath in Gauri Kund and male devotees take a bath in Shiv Krotri.

The name “Manimahesh” literally means the gem of Lord Shiva or the gem in Lord Shiva’s crown. According to a religious belief, on the night of the full moon, the rays from the gem located on the mountain converge and appear in the Manimahesh lake.

The people of the Gaddi community living in Himachal consider Lord Shiva as their favourite deity. These people call the area Shiv Bhoomi.