Stock Market: Indian equity indices open higher

Mumbai: Indian stock markets were holding gains today, amid buying in IT stocks. The BSE Sensex index was at 81,775.04, up 819 points or 1.02 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 opened at 24,869.45, higher by 261 points or 1.04 per cent.

Of 3,894 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,223 advanced against 1,476 stocks that declined, and 195 remained unchanged. While 70 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 19 hit a 52-week low. A total of 176 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 169 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Honda launches new motorbike in India: Details

Top gainers were Eternal (Zomato), ITC, Power Grid, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech M, Adani Ports, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, and Ultratech Cement. were marching ahead on the Sensex today. On the downside, Sun Pharma fell over 2 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were in the green. The former rose 0.37 per cent and the latter jumped 0.51 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG, IT index were over 1 per cent higher, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 0.44 per cent, and the Nifty Auto index 0.21 per cent.