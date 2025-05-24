Astrological predictions for May 24

New Delhi: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 7:21 pm today. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 3 pm today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 1:48 pm today. Apart from this, Shani Pradosh fast will be observed today.
Aries
Today, your day will be full of happiness. People associated with art, media are likely to get new job opportunities. You will get respect for your work in the office. Take special care of your health today.
Lucky colour- Purple
Lucky number- 5
Taurus
Today will be a lucky day for you. You will start a new venture in your business. You will get tremendous success. Your reputation will increase in society. Your financial condition will remain strong.
Lucky colour- Pink
Lucky number- 7
Gemini
Today will be a good day for you. Today, the atmosphere in your family will be pleasant. Your professional life will be great You will find yourself financially strong. Do meditation to keep the mind calm.
Lucky colour- Green
Lucky number- 4
Cancer
Today will be favourable for you. You will make new decisions to expand your business. There will be a good change in your financial condition.
Lucky colour- Silver
Lucky number- 5
Leo
Today will be a happy day for you. Your financial condition will improve. You will see changes in your lifestyle.
Lucky colour- Golden
Lucky number- 2
Virgo
Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get success in business. Students will be able to succeed by performing well in the exam.
Lucky colour- Yellow
Lucky number- 4
Libra
Today will be a day full of joy. You will feel refreshed. Your financial condition will be good.
Lucky colour- White
Lucky number- 4
Scorpio
Today will be a great day for you. You will invest money in a business.
Lucky colour- Red
Lucky number- 9
Sagittarius
Today will be a great day for you. Your married life will be full of happiness.
Lucky colour- Blue
Lucky number- 4
Capricorn
Today will be a mixed day for you. You will get the support of your family. Problems in married life will end. You will have a lot of running around at the workplace today. Your financial condition will remain strong. You will get the fruits of your hard work.
Lucky Colour- Black
Lucky Number- 7
Aquarius
Today will bring better results for you. You will get the support of your seniors at your workplace.
Lucky Colour- Yellow
Lucky Number- 5
Pisces
Today will be a good day for you. You will start your own business. You will get good success. Your financial side will be strong.
Lucky colour- Saffron
Lucky number- 1
