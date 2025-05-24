Astrological predictions for May 24

New Delhi: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 7:21 pm today. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 3 pm today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 1:48 pm today. Apart from this, Shani Pradosh fast will be observed today.

Aries

Today, your day will be full of happiness. People associated with art, media are likely to get new job opportunities. You will get respect for your work in the office. Take special care of your health today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today will be a lucky day for you. You will start a new venture in your business. You will get tremendous success. Your reputation will increase in society. Your financial condition will remain strong.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today, the atmosphere in your family will be pleasant. Your professional life will be great You will find yourself financially strong. Do meditation to keep the mind calm.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. You will make new decisions to expand your business. There will be a good change in your financial condition.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 5

Leo

Today will be a happy day for you. Your financial condition will improve. You will see changes in your lifestyle.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get success in business. Students will be able to succeed by performing well in the exam.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today will be a day full of joy. You will feel refreshed. Your financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will invest money in a business.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Your married life will be full of happiness.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will get the support of your family. Problems in married life will end. You will have a lot of running around at the workplace today. Your financial condition will remain strong. You will get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 7

Aquarius

Today will bring better results for you. You will get the support of your seniors at your workplace.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 5

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will start your own business. You will get good success. Your financial side will be strong.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 1