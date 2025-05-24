ISSF Junior World Cup: India’s Adriyan Karmakar wins bronze

Suhl: In shooting, India’s Adriyan Karmakar won a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Germany. This is his second medal of the tournament.

The 20-year-old Adriyan, who was making his world cup debut, finished with 446.6 as Olympian and former prone junior world champion Romain Aufrere of France took the gold. Two-time prone junior world champion Jens Oestli won the silver with 459.1. Adriyan had won a silver in the 50m rifle prone event on Tuesday.

Earlier Raiza Dhillon bagged a silver medal in the women’s skeet event. Dhillon hit 51 targets in the 60-shot final. She finished just behind Great Britain’s Phoebe Bodley-Scott, who clinched gold with a score of 53. Kanak claimed gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

India remained on top of the medal standings with one gold, two silver and one bronze after three days of competition.