Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ Gets Theatrical Release Date and OTT Update

Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated gangster drama Thug Life is slated for a theatrical release on June 5, 2025. Directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, this film marks their reunion after 35 years since the iconic Nayakan in 1987. The project has generated significant buzz, with Haasan portraying the intense role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar—a man entangled in a world of crime, power, and redemption. The film, touted as a stylish and emotional action saga, also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The film’s music is composed by the Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman, who teams up once again with Ratnam and Haasan. Together, they aim to craft an immersive cinematic experience blending powerful storytelling, gripping action sequences, and a stirring score. The combination of these industry heavyweights has raised expectations for Thug Life to deliver both artistic depth and box-office appeal.

On the digital front, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights to the film. After its theatrical release, Thug Life will be available on the platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. However, the Hindi version will follow an eight-week theatrical window due to North Indian multiplex regulations, meaning it won’t stream until August 2025. The South Indian versions are likely to arrive earlier, making the film accessible to a broader audience across languages shortly after its cinema run.