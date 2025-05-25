Starlink Internet Set to Launch in India: Plans, Pricing & Availability Details

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has reportedly secured government approval to launch its Starlink satellite internet service in India. Already active in over 100 countries, Starlink aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across both urban and remote areas. With regulatory clearances now in place, the service is expected to begin soon, pending final approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and spectrum allocation by the government.

According to reports, Indian users may pay between ?3,000 and ?7,000 per month for Starlink’s subscription, depending on their region and plan. In addition to this recurring cost, users will need to purchase a Starlink kit that includes a satellite dish and Wi-Fi router. Based on international pricing, the standard kit could cost around ?30,000, while the travel-friendly Starlink Mini may be priced at about ?43,000. Accessories like a pipe adapter and a Gen 3 Wi-Fi router could cost up to ?17,000 extra. U.S. pricing models suggest plans may start around ?10,300 per month, with higher-tier unlimited data plans reaching ?14,100.

Starlink has also entered into partnerships with major Indian telecom providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, who dominate over 70% of the country’s telecom market. Jio is expected to retail the hardware and handle installation and customer support. Although an exact launch date hasn’t been confirmed, reports suggest the service could become available via telecom operators by the end of 2025 or early 2026, pending the final regulatory steps.