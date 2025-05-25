Karnataka Sees Earliest Monsoon in 16 Years, Arrives 15 Days Early

Karnataka is witnessing its earliest monsoon arrival in 16 years, coming 15 days ahead of schedule. This unusual onset occurred on May 24, the same day as Kerala, which typically sees the monsoon begin around June 1, followed by Karnataka a week later. What sets this year apart is that the monsoon didn’t just reach the state early—it covered the coastal, Malnad, and interior regions simultaneously, a rare phenomenon. In previous years, even when the monsoon arrived early, its impact was mostly confined to border areas.

The early arrival has already brought significant rainfall to various parts of Karnataka, including coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, as well as the Malnad region (such as Kodagu) and interior areas like Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya. Bengaluru, too, is experiencing changes in weather with increased humidity, cloud cover, and light drizzles. Weather experts attribute this early onset to strong monsoon winds near the Andaman Islands, as well as surface cyclones and troughs that formed in May, creating ideal conditions for the monsoon to advance quickly.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted above-normal rainfall for the season. A low-pressure area off the Goa coast in the Arabian Sea is expected to keep the rain going for the next few days, particularly in the coastal and Malnad regions. Historically, this is the first time since 2009 that the monsoon has arrived this early, highlighting the exceptional nature of this year’s weather pattern.