Maoist leader with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in gunfight

Ranchi: A leader of CPI (Maoist) with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Monday. The killed Maoist is identified as Manish Yadav. Another red rebel was arrested during the operation. The encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out in a forest in Dauna under the Mauhadand Police Station limits on Sunday night.

‘Manish Yadav, who was carrying a reward of ?5 lakh on his head, was killed in the gunfight with security forces. Another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, was arrested,’ Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI. Kundan is stated to be carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Also Read: Market valuation of 6 of top-10 most valued Indian firms fell by Rs 78,166 crore

This comes after two maoists were killed in an anti-Naxal operation on May 24. On May 24, Pappu Lohra, the chief of the proscribed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, and his associate Prabhat Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the organisation, were killed during the operation. Pappu Lohra was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Ganjhu was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Lohra was wanted in 98 cases, comprising murder, extortion, and arson, across several districts such as Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Palamu, and Latehar. Ganjhu was wanted in 15 cases.