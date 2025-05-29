Eid Al Adha 2025: Emirate in UAE announces 4-day holiday

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have announced a four-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha. The holiday will begin on the Day of Arafah, June 5 and will continue till June 8, 2025.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 9, 2025, except for employees working on a shift basis. This holiday has been confirmed for those working in departments, authorities, and institutions of the Sharjah Government.

On Wednesday, the Federal Authority of Human Resources announced that government employees in UAE will get a four-day weekend for Eid Al Adha this year. The nation will observe the holiday from 9 Dhul Hijjah to 12 Dhul Hijjah.

The UAE will mark Eid Al Adha on Friday, June 6, after the Dhul Hijjah moon was sighted on Tuesday, May 27, evening.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. It is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock, with meat shared among family, friends, and those in need.