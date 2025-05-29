3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in UAE

Dubai: A 3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in Dubai. The 3 Day Super Sale will run from May 30 to June 1 with deals and discounts on offer on more than 500 top brands spanning 2,500 outlets.The 3 Day Super Sale will take place at these locations:

BurJuman

City Centre Al Shindagha

City Centre Deira

City Centre Me’aisem

City Centre Mirdif

City Walk

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Outlet Mall

Festival Plaza

Ibn Battuta Mall

Mall of the Emirates

Mercato

Nad Al Sheba Mall

Nakheel Mall

The Outlet Village

WAFI Mall

The Dubai Festival City Mall will host a special Spend & Win promotion, where customers who spend Dh300 or more will enter a draw to win a Dh20,000 mall gift card. Purchases from fashion retailers will earn double entries.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said that the largest-ever edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). 2025 will kick off on June 27 and will last until August 31.