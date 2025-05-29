3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in UAE

Dubai: A 3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in Dubai. The 3 Day Super Sale will run from May 30 to June 1 with deals and discounts on offer on more than 500 top brands spanning 2,500 outlets.The 3 Day Super Sale will take place at these locations:
BurJuman
City Centre Al Shindagha
City Centre Deira
City Centre Me’aisem
City Centre Mirdif
City Walk
Dubai Festival City Mall
Dubai Hills Mall
Dubai Outlet Mall
Festival Plaza
Ibn Battuta Mall
Mall of the Emirates
Mercato
Nad Al Sheba Mall
Nakheel Mall
The Outlet Village
WAFI Mall
The Dubai Festival City Mall will host a special Spend & Win promotion, where customers who spend Dh300 or more will enter a draw to win a Dh20,000 mall gift card. Purchases from fashion retailers will earn double entries.
The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said that the largest-ever edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). 2025 will kick off on June 27 and will last until August 31.
