Value of gold with Reserve Bank of India touch Rs 4.32 lakh crore in FY 25

Mumbai: The value of gold (including gold deposit) held as asset of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased by 57.12 per cent to Rs 4,31,624.8 crore as on March 31, 2025. The value of gold held as asset of Banking Department was Rs 2,74,714.27 crore as on March 31, 2024. This increase was on account of addition of 54.13 metric tonnes of precious metal and increase in its prices.

‘As on March 31, 2025, total gold held by the Reserve Bank was 879.58 metric tonnes as compared to 822.10 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2024 reflecting an increase of 57.48 metric tonnes of gold during the year,’ said the RBI’s annual report released on Thursday.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2025: UAE announces holidays for private sector

Of 879.58 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025, 311.38 metric tonnes of gold is held as an asset of the Issue Department as compared to 308.03 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2024. The remaining 568.20 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025 is treated as asset of the Banking Department as compared to 514.07 metric tonnes on March 31, 2024.

‘The value of gold (including gold deposit) held as asset of Banking Department increased by 57.12 per cent from Rs 2,74,714.27 crore as on March 31, 2024 to Rs 4,31,624.80 crore as on March 31, 2025,’ the report said.

The increase is on account of addition of 54.13 metric tonnes of gold and also due to increase in price of gold and depreciation of INR vis-à-vis USD.

Meanwhile, the RBI reported a 27.5% rise in net income for FY25. The net income of RBI reached Rs 2.69 trillion ($31.4 billion) or Rs 2.69 lakj crore. This growth was driven by a surge in gains from foreign exchange transactions and interest earned on foreign securities.

Forex transaction gains jumped to Rs 1.11 trillion in FY25, up from Rs 83,616 crore in the previous fiscal. Interest income from foreign securities also surged, reaching Rs 97,007 crore, compared to Rs 65,328 crore in FY24. The RBI’s total balance sheet expanded 8.2% year-on-year to Rs 76.25 trillion.