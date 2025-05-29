UAE based airline announces launch of flights to four new destinations

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai announced launch of flights to four new destinations. The air carrier will operate flights to 4 cities in Europe.

From September this year, flydubai will start flights to Chi?in?u, the capital of Moldova, and Ia?i, the third largest city in Romania. From December 2025, the airline will also start flying to Riga, Latvia’s capital, and Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania

The new destinations will expand flydubai’s network to 35 destinations across 20 countries in Europe alone. Flydubai will also become the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights between Dubai and Ia?i International Airport (IAS) in Romania.

Flydubai’s first entry into the Baltic region – with direct services to Riga International Airport (RIX) in Latvia and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) in Lithuania – increases its network to more than 100 destinations.

Two weekly flights to Chi?in?u and Ia?i will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB); while three weekly flights to Vilnius and Riga will depart from Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, Emirates will codeshare on all four routes to offer passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub. Flights are available to book on flydubai website and app, through its contact centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, or through travel partners.