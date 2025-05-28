4 of family killed in auto rickshaw- bus collision

Lucknow: Four members of a family were killed after their auto rickshaw was hit by a government bus. The accident occurred on the Munderwa-“Kanter road near Kante village under in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Three people died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured. One of the injured later died during treatment at the hospital. The bus driver and conductor initially fled the scene but were arrested later. Further investigation is underway,’ Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

The deceased have been identified as Sarvajeet (32), his two-year-old son Arjun, Bhikhna Devi (45), and Murati Devi (35). Murati Devi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The three injured people were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for advanced treatment. All the deceased belonged to the same family. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.