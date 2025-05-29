Stock Market: Indian equity benchmark indices settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled on a positive note on Thursday. The BSE Sensex ended at 81,633.02, higher by 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 also closed higher by 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent at 24,833.6.

In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 0.55 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively. On the sectoral front, barring FMCG and PSU Banks, all other sectoral indices settled in green. The Nifty Metal an Realty emerged as top sectoral gainers, up by over 1 per cent each, followed by IT, Pharma, Bank, IT and Energy.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,866 against 1,876 stocks that declined, and 195 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,913. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 69, and those that hit a 52-week low was 24. A total of 226 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 171 in the lower circuit.

Among the Sensex constituents, 24 out of 30 stocks ended higher. Top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Adani Ports and Tata Steel. Top losers were Bajaj Twins, Asian Paints, ITC, TCS and NTPC.

Meanwhile, the fear index (India VIX), which gauges the volatility in the markets, settled lower by 8.87 per cent at 16.42 points.