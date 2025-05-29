Air India Express introduces ‘Payday Sale’ with discounts of up to 25%

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has launched its ‘Payday Sale’ with discounts of up to 25 percent on flight fares. This offer is available for domestic travel booked by 3 June 2025 for journeys between 7 June and 20 September 2025 and international travel booked by 3 June 2025 for trips up to 25 October 2025

One can book tickets on the airline’s official website www.airindiaexpress.com or via its mobile app, both of which have won awards for ease of use.

Air India Express is also waiving convenience fees for Xpress Lite bookings made through its site or app. Xpress Lite is the airline’s special zero-checked baggage fare, offering:

Free pre-booking of an extra 3 kg cabin baggage

Lower rates for checked bags:

Rs 1,000 for 15 kg on domestic flights

Rs 1,300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Perks for Loyalty Members

If you’re a loyalty member and logged in, you’ll get exclusive deals like:

25 percent off on Xpress Biz fares – the airline’s premium cabin with up to 58-inch seat pitch

Upgrades to Xpress Biz seats

25 perent off on Gourmair hot meals, seat selection, priority services, and additional baggage options.

Even if you’re not a member, you can still enjoy 20 percent off Xpress Biz fares. These premium seats are now available on over 40 brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft recently added to the fleet.

Extra Benefits for Special Flyers

Air India Express continues to support special groups with discounted fares and added benefits for:

Students

Senior citizens

Doctors and nurses

Armed forces personnel and their families.