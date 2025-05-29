Eid Al Adha 2025: Gulf country announces holidays

Muscat: Oman has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for government and private sector employees. As per the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, holidays will start from Thursday June 5, 2025 till Monday June 9, 2025. Work will resume from Tuesday June 10, 2025.

This holidays is for employees of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments of the private sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. It is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock, with meat shared among family, friends, and those in need.