Commodity Market: Gold prices gain again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price gained in Kerala. Gold price is gaining after two days. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 71,360, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8920, higher by Rs 25.

Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram. On Wednesday, gold price remained unchanged. Yellow metal price surged by Rs 360 per 8 gram on Tuesday. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 95,340/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 87,395/10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs 97,230/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures opened lower by Rs 592, or 0.62%, at Rs 94,797 per 10 gram on Friday. On Thursday, gold and silver settled on a positive note in the domestic and international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at Rs 95,389 per 10 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,312.85 an ounce. Bullion has gained 0.6% so far in May, heading for its fifth straight monthly rise. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $3,310.50. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.23 an ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $1,080.93 and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $972.11. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.50% to 930.20 metric tons on Thursday from 925.61 tons on Wednesday.