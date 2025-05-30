Lava launches two new budget smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lava introduced two new budget smartphones named ‘Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro’ in India. The price of Lava Bold N1 Pro is set at Rs. 6,799 in India, whereas the Lava Bold N1 is priced at Rs. 5,999. The phones will be sold exclusively on Amazon India as part of the Amazon Specials programme. The base Lava Bold N1 will be available for purchase from June 4 in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colour options, whereas the Bold N1 Pro will go on sale starting June 2 in Stealth Black and Titanium Black shades.

Shoppers can use a coupon code at checkout to get Rs. 100 off on the Bold N1 Pro. Lava is offering its Free Service @Home for the new phones.

The Lava Bold N1 Pro runs on Android 14 and is confirmed to get an upgrade to Android 15 and two years of security updates. It sports a 6.67-inch (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 256GB.

On the rear, the Lava Bold N1 Pro has an AI-backed 50-megapixel triple camera unit with an LED flash. It boasts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and supports face unlock feature. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Bold N1 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Lava has bundled the smartphone with a 10W charger.

Lava Bold N1 runs on Android 14 Go Edition and has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Unisoc processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It supports 4GB virtual RAM as well.

The Lava Bold N1 has the same 5,000mAh battery, face unlock feature, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and IP54 water resistance rating as the Lava Bold N1 Pro. It has an AI-backed rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor. It offers a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and 10W charging support.