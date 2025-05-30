Motorola launches G86, G86 Power, and G56: Details

Mumbai: Motorola G86, G86 Power, and G56 were launched in select markets on Thursday. The Motorola G86 and G86 Power share several of the same specifications.

Motorola G56 is priced at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration model. It is offered in four Pantone-validated colourways — Black Oyster, Dazzling Blue, Dill, and Gray Mist. Motorola G86 and G86 Power are priced at GBP 280 (roughly Rs. 32,200) and GBP 299.99 (roughly Rs. 34,500), respectively. The handsets are available in Pantone-validated Cosmic Sky, Chrysanthemum, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound colour options. The Motorola G86, G86 Power, and G56 are currently available for purchase on the brand’s UK website.

The dual-SIM (nano SIM + eSIM) Motorola G86 and G86 Power share similar internals. The handsets sport a 6.67-inch Super HD (2,712 x 1,220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 446ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panels offer up to 4,500nits peak brightness (HDR), HDR10+ certification, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Motorola says the displays on the G86 and G86 Power are protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

Both Motorola smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset under the hood. The Motorola G86 gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage whereas the G86 Power has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phones ship with Android 15.

Both handsets are equipped with dual rear camera setup, which comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Motorola has also equipped the phones with a flicker sensor and a 32-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Motorola G86 and G86 Power include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Both phones have been equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an IP68 + IP69 dust and water protection rating, and US military standard MIL-STD 810H certification.

The main difference between the Motorola G86 and G86 Power is the battery. While the former packs a 5,200mAh battery, the latter has a 6,720mAh battery. Both phones support 30W TurboPower wired fast charging.

The dual-SIM (nano SIM + eSIM) Motorola G56 comes with a 6.72-inch full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor with a 2.6GHz octa-core CPU and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU.

The chipset is paired with 256GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It ships with Android 15. The Motorola G56 is equipped with the same front and rear camera system as the one on the Motorola G86 and the G86 Power models. The handset packs a 5,200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support.