Union government announces mock drill in five states on May 31: Details

New Delhi: Indian security agencies will carry out a ‘ Civil Defence Exercise’ in five states. The mock drill named ‘ Operation Shield’ is scheduled to be conducted across districts bordering Pakistan on 31 May from 5:00 PM onwards. This is the second mock drill in India. The first mock drill that took place on 7 May, hours before Operation Sindoor.

The security drill will take place in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan. It aims to enhance preparedness and awareness in regions located near the Line of Control, which are the most vulnerable to cross-border threats.

‘It is requested to plan and organize the Civil Defence Exercise “Operation Shield” on 31.05.2025 at 1700 Hrs onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate,’ said the press release issued by Civil Defence Assistant Director General Umesh Sharma.

Also Read: Five killed, several injured in firecracker factory blast

The mock drill will involve “Civil Defence Wardens/Volunteers stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides” in implementation of various Civil Defence measures against enemy aircraft, drones and missile attacks.

During the civil defence preparedness activity, there will be “Activation of Hotlines between Air Force and Civil Defence Control rooms (RCDCC/SCDCC/TCDCCs) and activation of Centrally controlled and operated Air Raid Sirens. Besides this, complete blackout measures will be imposed in “adjoining civilian VA/VPs, excluding emergency/critical services.