’24 Kisses’ official trailer out : Watch Here

Tollywood is witnessing a huge change with bold content films getting audience appreciation like never before and now it has become a trend. Following this is ’24 Kisses.’ With its teaser, it created quite a bit of stir and now the trailer is out.

Starring Adith Arun and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, the trailer adds extra bit of intimacy and little of plot. The protagonist is an insecure guy, afraid of commitment and of course, a womaniser. But he has more liking towards Sri Lakshmi (Hebah) while she looks for a long-term relation instead of moments.

Subba Rao (Adith Arun) approaches a psychiatrist played by Rao Ramesh for counselling and how the rest of the plot unfolds, is the film.

Ayodhya Kumar Krishnamsetty is directing ’24 Kisses’ while Silly Monks Entertainment is producing it.

Joi Barua is composing music for this film which is slated for release on September 13th.