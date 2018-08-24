Here is how Susmita Sen reacted to Nora Fatehi’s Sizzling Dilbar song

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has grabbed eyeballs for her sensuous belly dancing in the recreated song “Dilbar” from upcoming film Satyameva Jayate. The song is topping the charts and Nora is ecstatic.

The song from the film ‘Sirf Tum’ originally had Sushmita Sen and it became quite a rage during the late 90s.

Now Susmita Sen reacted to Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar song “Nora was absolutely fantastic in it and my favourite part of this song is the first two lines, which they added (in the revamped version) and is very well-done. The remix is also very well done. Nora has absolutely killed it but I still like the original version more!”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

