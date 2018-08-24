Heavy Earthquake of 7.1 Magnitudes struck nearly 250 km

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck nearly 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Puerto Maldonado, Peru. As per the reports of the US Geological Survey earthquake tremors stuck in the early hours of Friday at a depth of 610 km said.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, and Chile`s fire service said on Twitter that the quake did not have the potential to generate one off the Chilean coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage, through social media users said tremors had been felt across the country and as far away as Arica in northern Chile.