Priyanka Chopra turns a protective sister for Janhvi Kapoor: See Pics & VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra was seen on an outing with her mother recently, that she bumped into none other than the ‘Dhadak‘ actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Aug 24, 2018, 08:47 pm IST
After the engagement bash, Priyanka Chopra was seen on an outing with her mother recently, that she bumped into none other than the ‘Dhadak‘ actor Janhvi Kapoor. Well, the actress just made her debut in Karan Johar‘s home production Dhadak, starring opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Recently, both the actress met at a restaurant in the suburbs of Mumbai and the kind of affection which they displayed was beyond words. While PeeCee was there to celebrate her father Dr. Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary along with her mother Madhu Chopra, Janhvi was accompanied by her Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi even turned photographer for Priyanka and the Quantico actress gave due credit to Janhvi in her Instagram story.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is based on Ayesha Chaudhary’s life and her book, My Little Epiphanies.

On the other hand, Janhvi is all set to be a part of Karan Johar’s directorial Takht, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh among others.

