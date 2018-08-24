This Is The Most Watched Television Show In India

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 33 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 is on the top list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintained its place in the second spot. Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane continued to garner high ratings, making it the number one reality show.

Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market, followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

