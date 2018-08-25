Actresses spotted too sexy in white bikinis: See Pics

Ileana D’cruze is a well-known actress in Indian film industry. She is one of the most famous actresses also. She holds a rigid position in the film industry until today.

Ileana can be seen posing skimpy strapless bikini with a mesh coverup in her recent picture on the photo-sharing platform. There’s no doubt that the actress looks sexy enough.

The 30-year-old beauty writes, “This was one from a magazine shoot I did a while ago…love this shot simply because it’s untouched. No photoshop. No retouch. No airbrushing. No bullshit. Just great hair, makeup, and styling ? but hey I still love this shot!! [email protected] thanks you for capturing this ??”.

Yet another actress who nailed in bikini is none other than Shibani Dandekar who was last in the news courtesy dating rumours with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and also recently for taking the Kiki challenge is seen flaunting her sculptured hot bod in cut-out lingerie. The 37-year-old is looking every bit a hot seductress as she sits on a bed and gives a confident pose for the camera.

This photo is taken while Shibani was in Los Angeles, just like she mentioned in the caption of this pic, “In honour of my first day in LA here is a what happens when @nicksaglimbeni works his magic! Wish you were here .. love ya ? #thatbrowngirl #lalife couch by @gulmoharlane”.

