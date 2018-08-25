Asian Games Medal Tally 2018 Updated: Medal Tally is 25 including 6 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze

At the beginning of day 7 of Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games, India is placed at the eighth position of medal table and team standings. Their medal tally is 25 including 6 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze. India has assured three more medals in squash, but they have high hopes from women’s badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal as well as 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala to add to India’s medal tally. Hima Das and Dutee Chand are also big medal hopefuls. Meanwhile, China is on the leaderboard with a total of 140 medals including 66 gold, 46 silver and 28 bronze. Japan is at the second place with 104 overall medals so far including 30 gold, 31 silver and 43 bronze. The Republic of Korea takes the third spot with 78 total medals including 23 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze.

The 18th Asian Games are underway in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. The 2018 Asian Games started with the opening ceremony on August 18. And the sporting events began on August 19. The Asian Games 2018 will end on September 02. For the first time, Asian Games will see the introduction of eSports and eSports. Though they will be contested as a demonstration sport and as medal events at the 2022 Asian Games. Meanwhile, around 45 nations will participate at the multi-sport event and all of them will be looking to conquer the Asian Games 2018 medals tally.

Over 1100 athletes will take part in the 2018 Asian Games. These athletes will participate around 460 events across 40 sports. Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra was India’s flag-bearer as he led the Indian contingent featuring around 572 athletes. The Indians will be in action around 36 sports categories.

China has often dominated the Asian Games medals tally. In last consecutive nine editions, China maintained the numero uno positions on the Asian Games medals table. In the last edition of Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, China finished with a total of 345 medals (151 gold, 109 silver, and 85 bronze). At the Asian Games 2010 in, on home soil, China bagged 416 medals. Out of these 199 were gold, 119 silver, and 98 bronze.

India managed to secure 57 medals at the Incheon Asian Games 2014 that included 11 gold, 9 silver, and 37 bronze. In 2010 at Guangzhou, India had secured 65 medals which included the 14 gold in addition to 17 silver and 34 bronze. It is India’s best performance at the Asian Games as far as overall medals tally is concerned. When it comes to gold medals, India clinched 15 yellow metals at the inaugural edition in 1951, the most till date for the country at the Asian Games. AT Guangzhou, in 2010, India managed to bag 14 gold medals. At the recently concluded, 2018 Commonwealth Games, India finished third with 66 medals. The athletes can take a cue from that and push for a strong finish at the Asian Games 2018.